Speaker, deputy express condolences over death of Umrah pilgrims

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani have expressed their heartfelt condolences over the tragic incident in Saudi Arabia, where a bus carrying Pakistani Umrah pilgrims met with an accident, resulting in the loss of several precious lives.

In their separate messages of condolences, both the Speaker and Deputy Speaker expressed their deep sorrow and prayed for the departed souls. They have extended their sympathies and support to the families of the victims during this difficult time. It is worth mentioned here that nine Pakistani Umrah pilgrims, including women and children, were killed and five injured in a road accident in Saudi Arabia. The Pakistani pilgrims were on their way to Riyadh from Medina after performing Umrah when they met with an accident near the Al Qasim area.—APP