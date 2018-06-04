Speaker constitutes six-member committee to appoint Punjab caretaker CM

LAHORE : Speaker Punjab Assembly Rana Muhammad Iqbal has formed a six-member parliamentary committee to appoint caretaker chief minister of Punjab.

According to a notification issued by the assembly secretariat here on Monday, the committee comprising Rana Sanaullah Khan, Malik Ahmad Ali and Khawaja Imran Nazir of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, Sibtain Khan and Shoaib Siddiqui of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, would try to finalize the name of caretaker chief minister within next two days.

And if the committee failed to reach consensus on a name, the matter would be referred to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The first sitting of the parliamentary committee would be held on June 6 (Wednesday) at noon.

Earlier, the PML-N and PTI had named their four members for the parliamentary committee to decide the name of caretaker chief minister Punjab. The PML-N had proposed two names, including Justice (retd) Sair Ali and former IG Punjab Tariq Saleem Dogar, while the PTI had proposed names of Dr Hassan Askari, Yaqub Izhar, Ayaz Amir and Orya Maqbool Jan for the slot.