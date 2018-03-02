Speaker announces six members as panel of presiding officers

ISLAMABAD:Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Thursday announced the names of six members as panel of presiding officers for 53rd session. In pursuance of sub-rule one of rule 13 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in National Assembly 2007, thespeaker announced the names of MNAs Chaudhary Ashraf, Naveed Qamar, Tahira Aurangzeb, Shahida Akhtar Ali, Sahibzada Tariqullah and Dr Ghazi Ghulab Jamal. These members shall chair the House proceedings in order of precedence, in absence of the speaker and deputyspeaker.

Orignally published by APP