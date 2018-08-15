Speaker allowed Imran Khan to cast vote without NA card

ISLAMABAD : Outgoing Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Wednesday allowed Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan to cast his vote in speaker’s elections despite not possessing National Assembly card.

Imran Khan when came to cast his vote, did not possess the card, thus requesting the speaker to allow him to cast the vote. The speaker granted him permission.

Later, Abdul Qadir Patel,MNA said he too did not possess the card but he was not allowed to cast vote, which is discrimination against him.

Speaker asked Patel, he was unaware of disallowing him (Patel) to cast the vote. Patel should have better sought permission from him (speaker).

He should have permitted him as the speaker knew Imran and Patel also.

