Recent announcement of President Trump recognising Jerusalem as capital of Israel has once again proved to be spark in the tinderbox. This decision has cut the aspirations of already downtrodden Palestinians to the size. This is not only violation of international law but also blatant breach of the UNSC resolutions “Might is always right” serves good maxim here. Washington’s this desire of Jerusalem is not new. Trump just broke the ice. The status of Jerusalem has been under limelight in US Congress since 1995 during the era of President Bill Clinton. Since then all US Presidents shunned the recognition of Jerusalem as the Israeli capital, as they knew gravity of this decision and possible repercussions. However, quirky and confrontational Trump did what his predecessors didn’t. This kind of infuriating decision was not new for him. As world has seen him how he backed out from Paris Agreement of Climate Change, his knee-jerk response to the inception of Qatar Blockade, his penchant for Tweeter that resulted in further exacerbation of North Korean missile crisis. To conclude, it is time world leaders especially one at the helm of United Nations Security Council took pragmatic steps against Washington’s unbridled actions and moves rather than lip-service. And this decision should be provocative enough to stir Islamic world particularly Oil-rich Gulf States into action instead of mere adding their voices into chorus of condemnation. Otherwise, time is not far when Netanyahu Government would be encouraged to occupy the West Bank and Gaza Strip with a wink and nod from Washington.

IZHAR HUSSAIN

Via email

Related