Spare no efforts for resolution of masses health issues: Aamir

Staff Reporter

Federal Minister for National Health Services Aamir Mehmood Kiyani addressing officers of his Ministry here today urged them to redouble efforts to bring tangible improvement in the health situation in the country.

He asked them to abandon business as usual approach and work diligently, whole heartedly and with commitment to achieve the goals in line with vision of the new government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

We must practice austerity, simplicity reducing expenditure which should be diverted for welfare of the common man, said the minister.

The minister discussed the scope of the work and duties with each officer of the ministry and directed to focus their attention on bringing visible change in their assigned areas of work. He directed them to identify bottlenecks and hurdles in the way of achieving their goals which will be taken up and expeditiously resolved.

Later, while receiving a briefing on health card the minister said we have to ensure that best facilities are provided to the poorest of the poor and that every effort is made to ensure efficiency and transparency.

He directed that enhancement of scope of health card may be expedited so that the service is available to the deserving across Pakistan in accordance with vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Share on: WhatsApp