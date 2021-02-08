Spanish factories post worst slump since 2009

Madrid

Spanish industrial output fell by more than nine percent last year, its biggest plunge since 2009, owing to the coronavirus pandemic and a strict lockdown, official figures showed Monday.

Data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INE) showed that output collapsed by 9.4 percent in 2020.In 2009, Spanish factory output plunged by 15.6 percent.

The latest figures nonetheless also showed a slight upturn at the year’s end, with December posting a 1.1-percent increase from the previous month owing to a pick up in energy production. The biggest slump was recorded in consumer goods and business equipment, while perishable consumer goods and energy were the least affected.—AFP