Spain’s bull running festival claims more injuries

Madrid

Spain’s famous bull running fiesta in Pamplona claimed yet more victims on Thursday as eight daredevil participants were injured, some of them gored and trampled on, authorities said.

The annual San Fermin festival attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors from around the world, some of whom take to the narrow streets of Pamplona in northern Spain to run alongside bulls while trying their best to avoid their sharp horns.

In their daily spreadsheet that tracks injuries during San Fermin, the regional government of Navarra, where Pamplona is located, said seven men and one woman aged 18 to 57—all of them Spanish—were hurt and taken to hospital.

Two men were gored, though the government said their injuries were not serious. But it said the condition of three of the runners who had suffered unspecified trauma to the chest, arm and face, was as yet unclear.—APP