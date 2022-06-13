Spain leapfrogged Portugal to the top of the Nations League A Group 2 by securing a 2-0 against the Czech Republic as Portugal was stunned by Switzerland.

Goals from Carlos Soler and Pablo Sarabia were enough for a dominant Spain side to seal all three points at home.

Luis Enrique made nine changes to the starting line-up that beat Switzerland 1-0 on Thursday.

Marco Asensio was a constant threat for Spain and provided the pass from which Soler fired in from close range to open the scoring in the 24th minute.

Despite maintaining 73% of possession, Spain lacked the cutting edge until Gavi came off the bench in the second half.

In the 75th minute, the teenager stole the ball and raced past two opposing players before passing through to his club teammate Ferran Torres, who crossed to Sarabia who had the simplest of tasks of tapping the ball home in an empty goal.

The win, second for Spain in as many Nations League games, took them to the top of their group ahead of Portugal who succumbed to a surprise defeat to Switzerland.

Haris Seferovic scored the only goal of the game within the first minute as Ronaldo-less Portugal failed to get a hold of the contest.

With their games over all four sides of the group can relax with no international fixtures until September.

Meanwhile, Erling Haaland scored twice to help Norway beat Sweden 3-2 and go top of League B Group 4.

The Manchester City-bound striker now has an incredible 20 goals in 21 international games for Norway.