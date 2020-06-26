Spain puts up economy minister Calvino to head Eurogroup

Madrid

The Spanish government said Thursday it will propose Economy Minister Nadia Calvino as its candidate to head the Eurogroup, which brings together the eurozone finance ministers.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said that if she is chosen, it would be the first time that a woman and a Spaniard would lead the EU institution.

“It would be an honour for the Spanish government… that Nadia Calvino be head of the Eurogroup, a crucial organ for cooperation and the reconstruction of a stronger Europe,” Sanchez said on Twitter.

The government said it would formalise the candidacy Thursday, the deadline to nominate candidates to succeed Portugal’s Mario Centeno.

The appointment is due to be announced on July 9. Among others cited as possible candidates are Pierre Gramegna of Luxembourg and Ireland’s Paschal Donohoe.

The head of the Eurogroup can play a key role in chairing meetings and setting the agenda for the 19 members of the single currency zone to ensure economic policy is coordinated as much as possible.

The immediate task will be to help organise the response to the coronavirus crisis which has devastated the European economy.—APP