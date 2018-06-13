Spain king’s brother-in-law gets 5 years for graft

Madrid

The Spanish king’s brother-in-law was on Tuesday sentenced on appeal to five years and 10 months for syphoning off millions of euros in a case that has shamed the royals, the Supreme Court said.

Although he lost the appeal, Inaki Urdangarin’s revised sentence is slightly lower than the term he had been handed in February 2017, with the former Olympic handball player expected to begin his sentence within days.

However Urdangarin, who is married to Spain’s Princess Cristina, could make a last ditch-appeal to the Constitutional Court.

Prosecutors had asked that the original sentence of six years and three months be increased to a maximum 10 years.

Now 50, Urdangarin was found guilty of taking millions of euros between 2004 and 2006 from a non-profit foundation he headed in the island of Majorca.—Agencies