Davis Cup action continued across four European cities with Spain, USA, Italy and Germany becoming the latest teams to register their first wins of the finals.

Spain, who were without the services of World no.1 Carlos Alcaraz to give the teenager some rest, moved to the top of Group B taking place in Valencia with a 3-0 win over Serbia.

Albert Ramos-Vinolas got things going for the Spaniards beating Laslo Đere 2-6, 7-6 (5), 7-5 in the opening rubber before Roberto Bautista Agut downed Miomir Kecmanović 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5).

With the win already under their belt, Marcel Granollers and Pedro Martínez beat Nikola Ćaćić and Dušan Lajović 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-2 to complete the 3-0 sweep.

Spain now moves ahead of Canada, who overcame South Korea on opening day, in Group B of the Davis Cup.

In Group A, the hosts Italy defeated Croatia 3-0 to move ahead of Sweden in group rankings.

Lorenzo Musetti defeated Borna Gojo 6-4, 6-2 in the opener before Matteo Berrettini rallied past Cincinnati Open Champion Borna Ćorić 6-7 (4), 6-2, 6-1 to seal the tie for the hosts.

Fabio Fognini and Simone Bolelli then defeated Nikola Mektić and Mate Pavić 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (3) for a statement win.

In Group C taking place in Hamburg, Germany overcame France 2-1 for their first Davis Cup win over the French since 1938.

Jan-Lennard Struff put Germans on the board with a 6-4, 2-6, 7-5 victory over Benjamin Bonzi before France battled back through Adrian Mannarino who beat Oscar Otte 6-4, 6-3.

However, Kevin Krawietz and Tim Pütz managed to get the better of Nicolas Mahut and Arthur Rinderknech 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (1) to end a run of eight straight defeats for Germany against France.

In Group D taking place in Glasgow, USA managed to eke past Britain 2-1.

Tommy Paul gave the Americans the early lead when he beat Dan Evans 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 but Cameron Norrie beat Taylor Fritz 2-6, 7-6 (2), 7-5 to equalise things.

Jack Sock and Rajeev Ram then beat Joe Salisbury and Andy Murray 5-7, 6-4, 7-5 in the doubles to take home the win.