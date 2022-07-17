Spain and Germany became the latest teams to qualify for the quarterfinals of the Women’s Euros with respective wins over Denmark and Finland.

Needing just a point to qualify for the next stage, Spain managed to overcome Denmark through a solitary goal by Marta Cardona in the 90th minute.

With a defeat against Germany still on their minds, Spain started cautiously at Brentford Community Stadium, with 2017 runners-up Denmark looking threatening on the counterattack but unable to find a clear shot on goal.

Spain found a foothold in the game soon after and had numerous efforts but forward Athenea Del Castillo’s efforts were stopped by goalkeeper Lene Christensen, while captain Irene Paredes had a goalbound header cleared off the line on the stroke of half-time.

A similar theme followed in the second half with Spain dominating possession but their end product letting them down, while Denmark’s best chance fell to substitute Nadia Nadim in the 78th minute when she was set up by Pernille Harder but her right-footed shot was tipped over by goalkeeper Sandra Panos.

Denmark seemed to run out of ideas as the clock ticked down and their fate was sealed when Cardona drifted in at the far post to get on the end of a deep cross from Olga Carmona and head in the winner in the 90th minute.

The win takes Spain to their third successive quarterfinals but they will have their hands full as they face a record-breaking England side at Brighton’s Amex Stadium next.

Joining Spain in the next round of Euros is Germany who qualified for the next stage as leaders of Group B after a comfortable 3-0 win over Finland.

The already qualified Germans made it three victories from three games as they continue their bid to win a record ninth title.

Sophia Kleinherne, Alexandra Popp, and Nicole Anyomi added one goal apiece as Germany qualified for the next stage without concerning a single goal while adding 9 of their own. They will take on Austria in their first knockout game.