Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Spanish Ambassador Manuel Durán Giménez-Rico has expressed satisfaction over the consistent rise in bilateral trade, the Spanish Ambassador assured that Spain would continue to support Pakistan in retaining GSP Plus status and enhancing bilateral trade.

Manuel Durán Giménez-Rico expressed these views during meeting with Sardar Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera, Secretary Commerce here on Tuesday.

Secretary Commerce thanked the Spanish Ambassador for Spain’s continued support to Pakistan in acquiring & maintaining European Union’s GSP Plus status. He highlighted that prior to GSP Plus status, the bilateral trade between the two countries was US$ 851 million which has now crossed the one billion mark and currently stands at US$ 1.18 billion. Pakistan’s exports have increased from US$ 707 million in 2013-14 to US$ 965 million in 2017-18. Similarly, our imports from Spain have also jumped from US$ 144 million to US$ 215 million.

Secretary Commerce explained the investment opportunities Pakistan offers and invited Spanish companies to visit Pakistan, hold B2B meetings with Pakistani counterparts and to setup joint ventures in Pakistan to take advantage of the Pakistani market as well as of the Chinese market after the China-Pakistan FTA Pahse-II. Spanish Ambassador welcomed the suggestion and assured that such B2B interaction would be encouraged.