Spain and Portugal are launching a joint bid for the 2030 FIFA World Cup with the footballing officials and government authorities from the two countries meeting on Monday.

The presidents of the two federations and government representatives met at the headquarters of Portugal’s national team to finalize the details of the joint venture which is said to be “entering its final stages.”

The Iberian nations are hoping to land the world’s biggest football tournament after it is held in Qatar this year and the USA, Canada, and Mexico in 2026. Morocco was also previously included in talks but was dropped from the project.

The World Cup bid by Spain and Portugal has also received a boost as their nearest competitor, the United Kingdom, has decided to focus on other tournaments. The UK and Ireland are looking at hosting the 2028 Euros feeling they have a better chance of landing the European competition instead of the World Cup.

The European championships involve a similar profit margin because of the lower costs needed to host the tournament.

Other countries seemingly still in play are Argentina and Uruguay who are expected to be joint bidders while China and South Korea are also said to be keen on hosting duties but their chances appear to be a longshot.

If successful, Spain would host the competition for the first time since 1982, having hosted the Olympic games in 1992 as well. Portugal has hosted the 2004 European Championship and the 2019 Nations League but never a World Cup.

The decision on which countries will host the 2030 showpiece event is set to be voted on at the end of this year after the 2022 World Cup has been completed.