SP Yasin anniversary observed

Altaf hamid rao.

Mirpur (Ajk)

The 42nd Death Anniversary of Mohammad Yasin Khan (Shaheed), an ex SSP of Mirpur, one of the pioneer officers of AJK police, was observed with due solemnity and reverence but with simplicity here on Sunday.

This great and highly-talented personality Muhammad Yasin Khan, having the long distinguished career being a seasoned and most intelligent police officer of AJK Police Service, lost his life during the performance of his official duties at the quite young age of 43 – in a fatal road accident at Rawat, on way back to Mirpur from Rawalpindi after attending an official meeting at Poonch House, (then Rawalpindi-based State Guest House / Camp Office of the AJK government, on February 11, 1976.

Speakers at a special prayer meeting here on Saturday paid rich tributes to the departed legendary officer of Azad Jammu & Kashmir police who attained the great honor through successful investigations into various cases of local, national and international repute because of his exceptional and full command on the professional intellect.