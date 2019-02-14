SP Dawar’s family deplores lack of progress in murder probe

The family members of Superintendent of Police (SP) Tahir Khan Dawar have expressed a lack on confidence in the government, saying there has been no progress in the investigation of the cop’s murder despite the passage of nearly three months. SP Dawar, head of Peshawar police’s rural circle, was kidnapped in Islamabad on October 26 and his body was recovered in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province the next month.

Talking to a private Tv channel, Amjad Tahir Dawar, the elder son of the deceased officer, accused the government of keeping mum over the investigation and trying to sweep the matter under the carpet.

“We no longer have any trust in the government,” he said, demanding that an international commission be asked to investigate the abduction and murder of his father.

After Prime Minister Imran Khan took notice of the case, the government had formed an eight-member joint investigation team (JIT) to probe the abduction and murder. The JIT was rejected by SP Dawar’s family, which demanded an international investigation of the case.

“We met Prime Minister Imran Khan at PM House and he assured us that a proper investigation would be carried out by forming a parliamentary committee comprising members both from government and opposition benches,” said Amjad.

