SP CIA vows to combat all sorts of crime situation

Rawalpindi

Superintendent of Police (SP), Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Ghulam Murtaza Gilani Friday vowed to combat all sorts of crimes in the city. Talking to APP, he said that on the special directives of Regional Police Officer (RPO), Muhammad Fayyaz Dev, district management has taken an appreciable initiative to establish Anti Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of experts to detect and impound the stolen/tampered vehicles.

Anti-car lifting team is responsible to combat crimes related to vehicle threats, he said. He informed that stolen vehicles were smuggled to Afghanistan, Kashmir and other parts of the country, claiming that modern system would help to track down the vehicle theft. The SP determined that all available resources would be utilized to combat vehicle theft adding that however, CIA needs special attention and logistic support from the concerned quarters.

Meanwhile, Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad Police has recovered 132 cars worth 115.6 million and 136 motorbikes stolen from different cities during 2018. In addition, a total of 136 motorbikes worth Rs 7.7 million were recovered by the ACLC as most of these bikes were stolen from the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

“In all, 132 vehicles worth Rs 115.6 million were recovered from 107 car lifters involved in 142 cases while 169 bike lifters involved in 127 cases were held besides recovery of 136 motorbikes worth Rs. 7.7 million from them,” he added.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp