SP, 3 guards martyred in Quetta firing

Staff Reporter

Quetta

Superintendent Police Quaidabad Mubarak Shah and his three security guards were martyred when unidentified armed men ambushed their vehicle in Quetta, police and rescue sources said.

DIG Quetta has confirmed death of SP Mubarak Shah.

Unknown assailants riding on motorcycles attacked Mubarak Shah’s vehicle near Killi Deeba area, killing his guard on the spot while Shah and two other security guards were critically injured and were shifted to Sindh Hospital, Quetta.

Mubarak Shah and two other policemen succumbed to wounds at hospital.

The security guards martyred in the incident were identified as Mudassir, Muhammad Irfan and Syed Maloom.

The gunmen opened indiscriminate fire at the police mobile while it was patrolling the area, Deputy Inspector General of Police Abdul Razzak Cheema said.

The latest incident took place three days after DPO Qilla Abdullah SSP Sajid Khan Mohmand was martyred in Chaman blast.

Police and Frontier Corps personnel reached the site and started an investigation into the incident.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has strongly condemned targeting of police officials in Quetta in which SP and other police officials embraced martyrdom. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack as yet.

Balochistan Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri and Home Minister Sarfaraz Bugti have also condemned the incident and directed police to apprehend the culprits involved in the assault.

The incident comes days after District Police Officer of Qilla Abdullah, his security guard and driver were killed and over 10 other people, including five police personnel, were injured in a suicide blast in the border town of Chaman on Monday.