Sovereignty of country to be protected at all forums

Provincial Minister for Public Prosecution Chaudhry Zaheeruddin Khan said that Pakistan was achieved after unprecedented sacrifices and now its sovereignty would be protected at all forums.

In a message regarding Jashn-e-Azadi on Friday, he said that the Quaid-e-Azam and his companions struggled day and night and got a separate homeland for Muslims of Subcontinent within a short span of seven years after a resolution was passed in this regard.

Now it is the duty of entire nation to protect this God-gifted country at all fronts, he said and paid tributes to Pak armed forces on protecting its borders from all sides.

He said that the nation should renew its pledge on the independence Day to promote love and unity so that Pakistan could be transformed into a developed and prosperous country. He said that nation’s problems could not be solved till the country was made corruption-free.—APP