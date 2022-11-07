Southampton has become the latest Premier League club to be on the lookout for a new manager after deciding to part ways with Ralph Hasenhuttl.

His final game in charge was the 4-1 weekend loss to Newcastle United which left Southampton 18th in the table and in real danger of a relegation battle this season.

The club confirmed its decision with an official announcement on its website with the first team assistant coach Richard Kitzbichler also joining the Austrian in departing the club.

Southampton’s last win came against Bournemouth on 19 October in what is their only win from the past nine matches.

“We now believe it is an appropriate time to make a change”.

“Everyone involved with the club would like to express their sincere thanks to Ralph for all of his efforts, as well as the unwavering commitment he has shown throughout his time as manager” the statement read.

First-team lead coach Rubén Sellés will take charge of Southampton on an interim basis for their Carabao Cup game on Wednesday night against Sheffield Wednesday.

Southampton brought in Ralph Hasenhuttl in December 2018 in place of Mark Hughes and he managed to guide them to safety in his first season before the rest of his up-and-down tenure with the club began.

There were rumours that he was on the chopping block in the summer but managed to survive 14 games into the new league season where results did not improve leading to his sacking.

He becomes the fifth Premier League manager to be sacked so far this season.

Scott Parker, Bruno Lage, Thomas Tuchel and Steven Gerrard have been dismissed by Bournemouth, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Chelsea and Aston Villa respectively.