South Region defeats SQG Shandar in NBP President Cup T20

Karachi

The South Region team defeated SQG Shandar with 2 wickets in first match of National Bank President Cup T20 Inter Group Cricket Tournament played here at the National Bank Sports Complex Clifton.

Man of the match Kamran Zaman of South Region slogged 34 runs with 5 fours.

The SQG Shandar after winning the toss set South Region a run chase of 182 runs with loss of 6 wickets only. Junaid Iqbal scored 45, Fasi-ur-Rehman 39, Muhammad Ibrahim 34.

Kamran Zaman and Ausaf Hussain of South Region took 2-2 wickets.

The South Region chased the score with loss of 8 wickets. Faisal Mirza also contributed an unbeaten 62 with 9 fours. Man of the match Kamran Zaman slogged 34 runs with 5 fours.

Asif Ahmed Khan and Junaid Iqbal of SQG Shandar took 2 wickets each.

The second among IBG United and Digital Dynamite match played at UBL Sports Complex. IBG United defeated Digital Dynamite with a run only.

IBG United won the toss and elected to bat first and scored 182 with loss of 4 wickets. Man of the match Syed Abbas of IBG United remained not by scoring 91 runs with 11 fours and 2 sixes.

In reply Digital Dynamite made 181 runs with loss of 5 wickets in given overs. Muhammad Yousaf scored 79 with 9 fours, Zeeshan Siddiqui 53 with 9 fours.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp