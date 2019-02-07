South Punjab to get separate development programme: Zartaj

Naveed Ahmad Khan

Zartaj Gul Wazir ,Minister of State for Climate Change, said that South Punjab secretariat would start functioning by the start of July In Sha Allah. She said that turning south Punjab into a province is his party’s wish as well as a promise in their manifesto, and while he claimed that progress is being made in this regard. In an exclusive interview with Pakistan Observer, Gul said that a sub- secretariat would be established in Punjab’s neglected southern region.

Zartaj Gul noted that the PTI alone does not have a majority to make constitutional amendments and needed the support of the opposition.”They [opposition] also say that there should be a province,” She said. “Then come and sit with us.” She said basically opposition Play with people’s feelings .

The Minister of State for Climate Change said that certain decisions have already been taken at the executive level to provide better facilities to the people of south Punjab. These steps, she said, included the creation of a secretariat in south Punjab so that the problems of employees and citizens could be solved closer to their homes instead of Lahore — the provincial capital.

Zartaj further said that the incumbent government was making relentless efforts to eliminate corruption from the country. She added that the country was witnessing remarkable successes on foreign affairs front since the PTI government took over the charge.

The minister said that the IMF used to award loans on hard conditions in past, but they had to show some relaxation in terms and conditions. She declared that the PTI would transform Pakistan into a welfare state under the leadership of Imran Khan.

She said that her dream was to transform DG Khan into the most developed city with mega development projects in South Punjab. “I want to install state-of-the-art facilities pertaining to health, education, civic amenities etc for the people of my area. Education is the priority issue here. I want this city to be the most education-friendly,” said Zartaj Gul Wazir.

Sharing the tale of her success, Zartaj Gul said that her election win was actually the triumph of poor people of DG Khan over the tribal lords. “I am just a symbol. People have actually won a crusade against tyranny we started together seven years back. In 2011, the people of DG Khan had decided to wage the war against tyranny unleashed by tribal chieftains and now the people have won their freedom,” said the upbeat 31-year-old Gul, who originally belongs to Waziri tribe but settled in DG Khan after marrying Humayon Akhund.

Share on: WhatsApp