South Punjab secretariat will begin work from July next

New province to be govt’s first priority: Buzdar

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Saturday asserted that a new province will be the first priority of the government.

Addressing at the special ceremony regarding the first 100 days of Punjab Government in Lahore, he announced that South Punjab secretariat will begin work from July 2019.

‘We will also resume horse and cattle show,’ the Chief Minister said.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar maintained that the time for reality of dream of Naya Pakistan has reached now. He said that every possible measures are being taken for improvement of all sectors.

Punjab Chief Minister said that we are committed to serve people. He said that doors of Chief Minister’s House have been opened for public.

He asserted that a new province will be the first priority of the government.South Punjab secretariat will begin work from July 2019: Buzdar

Councils have been formed at Federal and Provincial level for creation of South Punjab province, he added.

The Chief Minister informed that Sehat Insaf Card program is being launched from next month in four districts in first phase, which will be extended to whole province in phases.

In his briefing to the Prime Minister regarding the first 100 days performance, Punjab Finance Minister, Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht told that foundation has been laid for a change during first 100 days.

He said that revolutionary reforms are being introduced in every sector of province and special measures have been taken specially or progress of education, health and agriculture sector.

He said that economic growth rate will be raised to 7 percent. He said that 35 lac houses will be built in Punjab and new job opportunities created. Punjab Minister said that equal progress will be ensured for all areas of province. He said that progress of South Punjab is among our priorities.

Finance Minister said that Punjab Government has approved labor, industrial and agriculture policies.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is the Chief Guest at the special ceremony. Several other provincial and federal ministers are also present on the occasion.—NA

Share on: WhatsApp