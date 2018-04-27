‘South Punjab province’s demand to open pandora box’

Hyderabad

President Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Sindh Shah Muhammad Shah said the creation of Southern Punjab Province would open a Pandora box and create unrest in the country. The demand in that regard was aimed at creating misunderstandings among the masses, he said in an interview with APP.

Shah Muhammad alleged that the tribal heads of Southern Punjab were beneficiaries of Turkhan and British rulers, who always made it to the parliament with the support of area people, but did nothing for them except usurping their rights.

He said the demand for the Southern Punjab Province was a ploy by the tribal leaders to fool the people to win next general election. The so-called elected representatives were exploiting the sentiments of people for their personal goals, he added.

Shah Muhammad said before the present PML-N government, a Seraiki speaking Sindhi and a resident of Southern Punjab held the posts of president and prime minister respectively, but they did nothing for the socio-economic development of the area. He said the PML-N government had initiated a number of projects in Southern Punjab, which after completion would change the destiny of the area. Those development works had created fears among the so-called elected representatives of the area, who started making demand for a separate province, he added.

Commenting on the situation in Balochistan, Shah Muhammad said it was the PML-N leadership, which had improved the situation in the province. After 2013 general election, he said, the PML-N was in a position to form government in the province, but the then Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had decided to remove the sense of deprivation of the people and provided an opportunity to Dr Abdul Malik Baloch to form provincial cabinet.—APP