South Punjab province to be formed this year: Qureshi

Our Correspondent

Multan

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Saturday that a separate province of South Punjab along with its own secretariat will be established this year, Radio Pakistan reported.

Addressing the media here, he said that “a separate Public Service Commission will also be established for the proposed province.”

Qureshi sought the support of opposition for the creation of a province in South Punjab. The foreign minister reiterated that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government believes in rule of law, saying that all the National Accountability Bureau cases were filed during the tenure of previous governments.

The federal minister said that politics of confrontation is not our policy and we are just implementing the decisions of the courts, adding that “Prime Minister Imran Khan believes in the supremacy of law and he even appeared in court in the unjustified use of helicopter case.”

To a question, he responded that Saudi Arabia, UAE and China are cooperating with Pakistan for the revival of the economy due to its sincere efforts and effective foreign policy.

Qureshi maintained that Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Muhammad and a Malaysian delegation of investors will visit Pakistan on January 23.

The foreign minister also informed that PM Imran will be visiting Qatar on January 22 to further solidify the bilateral relations.

