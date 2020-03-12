South Punjab Province not being absorbed by opposition: Sarwar

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar has said that government’s decision to establish Southern Punjab Province is not being absorbed by the opposition. The politics of those, who are opposing creation of Southern Punjab Province, will die down.

The opposition is making lame excuses just to escape accountability but there will be no compromise on accountability matter.

Our government saved the country from bankruptcy and making the country strong economically.

He was talking to Provincial Forests Minister Sibtain Khan, Senior PTI Member Sardar Asif Ahmed Ali and others who called on him here at Governor House.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government is all sincere and moving in the right direction.

The government will also fulfill the promise of reducing the power and gas tariffs. Reduction in gas and electricity prices will benefit the economy and the industry.

He said that as per promise of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Southern Punjab will be made as a separate province, asserting that the opposition parties including N-League and PPP instead of doing politics on southern Punjab province must vote in favour of the new province’s bill in the parliament.

Whoever opposes the making southern Punjab as separate province, will not only expose to the people but his politics will also die down.

He said that 220 million people of Pakistan pinned high hopes with Prime Minister Imran Khan that is why the opposition parties’ MPAs are also reposing confidence in his leadership.

We have firm resolve to make the country progressing and prospering, and there will be no compromise on it.

Transparent and indiscriminate accountability process will continue till accountability of the last corrupt person. Meanwhile, Chaudhry Sarwar attended the funeral prayer of martyred Wing Commander Noman Akram and laid floral wreath on his grave.

He also expressed condolence with the son and other family members of the martyred. According to details, Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar attended the funeral prayer of martyred Wing Commander Noman Akram at PAF Airbase on Thursday. On this occasion, GOC Lahore Maj. Gen.

Attique-ur-Rehman Malik and other top brass of Pak Army and PAF were also present. Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar stayed their till burial of martyred Noman Akram and also laid floral wreath on his grave. Later, he also condoled with martyr’s son and other family member, and offered Fateha.