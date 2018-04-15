South Punjab in real?

It’s dismay that this nation lacks qualities of morality, ethics and integrity among leaders. Some time I wonder why people hate politicians. Is it just because of the way they are constructed as Villain of the society or projected badly by the media?

One may be disappointed to notice behaviour of pure opportunism by the politicians to change their parties, a sudden wake up call for some political slogan or some special move. In this sense being a native of South Punjab and citizen of Pakistan at large I condemn the recent move of several MPAs and MNAs to use South Punjab province issue for their personal gains. They have no roots and no moral value to call for this issue.

Nation will witness such people will be rejected in upcoming elections. Such politicians were deep in silence for their selfish interest for entire duration after elections. Through these lines a message must be conveyed to them that the short lived memory of the nation is not that much short to identify such mean, cheap and politically corrupt leaders.

HAFIZ KHURAM JAMIL QURESHI

Bahawalpur

