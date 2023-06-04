South Korea’s An cruises to Thailand Open final

Badminton women’s singles world number two An Se-young sailed into the final of the Thailand Open on Satur-day, comfortably upstaging Carolina Marin.

The 21-year-old South Korean — who won the All England Open as well as tournaments in India and Indonesia this year — was electric on the court, claiming the semi-final in straight games 21-16, 21-12.

An looked dangerous early in the first game with clever net work and lethal smashes, while Marin was sent diving across the court and struggled to hit winners.

Marin, 29, tried to mount a comeback in the second but the Spaniard quickly ran out of steam.

An has made the final of every tourna-ment she has played in this year and said she was feeling confident heading into Sunday.

“I will do my best to make a great match,” she told reporters. —APP

CAPTION: South Korea’s An Se-Young has entered the final of every event she has played this year – winning the India Open, Indonesia Masters and All England Open.