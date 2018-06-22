South Korean President heads to Russia

Seoul

South Korean President Moon Jae-in headed to Russia on Thursday for a summit with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that will focus on ways to boost the countries’ economic cooperation, as well as their joint efforts to rid North Korea of its nuclear weapons.

The South Korean leader is making a three-day state visit that will also include a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, according to his office Cheong Wa Dae. Moon is the first South Korean president to make a state visit to Russia since 1999.

During his trip, President Moon will deliver a special speech at the State Duma, the lower house of the Federal Assembly of Russia. It will mark the first time ever in history for a South Korean leader to address the Russian parliament, Cheong Wa Dae said.

The Moon-Putin summit will be held Friday, marking the time the leaders have met since Moon took office in May 2017. The two first met in September when Moon attended the annual Eastern Economic Forum held in Russia’s Vladivostok.—APP