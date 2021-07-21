South Korean Paralympian missing

Islamabad

A South Korean Paralympian was missing on Tuesday after falling from the world’s 12th highest moun-tain, the 8,047-metre (26,400 foot) Broad Peak in northern Pakistan, the Alpine Club of Pakistan said.

Kim Hongbin, 57, who represented his country in Al-pine skiing at the 2002 Winter Paralympics in Salt Lake City, had reached the top of the mountain with other climbers on Sunday, but met bad weather on the way down, the club said.

Kim fell into a cre-vasse on the Chi-nese side of the mountain, part of the Karakoram range on the border of Pakistan and China.

“The rest of the group looked for him, but could not stay up there, and had to come down,” Karrar Haidri, head of the Alpine Club, told Reuters.

“A search opera-tion is currently be-ing put together, and when the weather permits, helicopters will join the effort.”

Broad Peak was the final summit in Kim’s quest to climb the world’s 14 tallest moun-tains, called the “Eight-thousanders” be-cause all are over 8,000 metres. He climbed Mount Everest in 2007.

Kim lost all his fingers to frostbite in 1991 while climbing Mount Denali in Alaska. “Hong-bin is now the first person with a disability to climb all eight-thousanders in the world,” Haidri said.

After losing his fingers, Kim took up Alpine skiing, and also competed at national level in paracycling.

Kim also founded an organisation that taught mountain climbing and other outdoor sports to children with disabilities.—Agencies