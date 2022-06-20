South Korea is looking to launch a bid for the 2023 Asia Cup and replace the previous host China, the Korean Football Association (KFA) said today.

China was due to host the tournament in June and July next year but the country continues to focus all its efforts on following a zero-COVID policy resulting in the 24-team event having to be moved.

This prompted the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to invite bids from countries for staging the 2023 Asian Cup last month.

The interested parties were asked to confirm their bids by the 30th of June.

“The Korea Football Association is promoting the bid for the ‘2023 AFC Asian Cup’ hosted by the AFC in Korea,” KFA said in a notice on their website.

“Therefore, we would like to proceed with the application for bid from local governments that have stadiums that can host international games, such as domestic soccer-only stadiums and general sports grounds.”

South Korea’s President Yoon Suk-yeol gave the go-ahead for a push to host the finals earlier this month, ordering his sports minister to try to secure the event.

South Korea has won the Asia Cup twice, finishing up as runner-ups a further three times while Japan remains the most successful team, having lifted the trophy four times.

Qatar was the latest team to win the competition.