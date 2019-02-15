South Korea hands over antiquities conservation equipments to Pakistan

Staff Reporter

Ambassador of South Korea to Pakistan Mr. Kwak Sung-Kyu, in a ceremony held here Friday, handed over state-of-the-art conservation equipments worth US$ 50,000 to Department of Archeology and Museums (DoAM) for treating and preserving the Pakistan’s moveable heritage. The ceremony was held at Islamabad Museum and attended by Counselor, Embassy of Korea, KO Young Kun, Federal Secretary, National History and Literary Heritage (NH&LH) Division, Engineer Aamir Hasan, Joint Secretary, Director General DoAM, Syed Junaid Akhlaq, prominent archeologist, Dr. Muhammad Ashraf Khan and other officials.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Kwak Sung Kyu said Pakistan and South Korea have been enjoying warm cultural relations which are deep rooted in history. Especially common heritage of Buddhism is of particular importance for further cementing cultural and religious ties between the two countries.

He said the Korean government and its embassy in Pakistan are committed to strengthen relations with Pakistan for preservation of cultural heritage and promote tourism in Pakistan.

The ambassador said as a part of cooperative efforts, the Korean government has provided the conservation equipments to DoAM for preserving the moveable antiquities especially specimen of the Buddhist art uncovered from the archeological remains of Buddhist sanctuaries in the ancient Gandhara region.

