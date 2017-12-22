South Korea fire at public gym and sauna kills 29

Jecheon

A fire at a sports centre in South Korea has killed 29 people and left many others injured. The fire, which started in the basement of an eight-storey building, occurred in the southern city of Jecheon.

The blaze spread through the eight-storey building in the central South Korean city of Jecheon after a car burst into flames in the basement. Authorities say 29 were killed and 26 are injured after the sports centre and public bath went up in flames. Dramatic images show people calling for help and flames shooting from the top of the building. One man jumped from a window to escape the inferno and plunged down onto an air mattress put in place by fire crews.

Twenty victims were found at a public sauna and others elsewhere in the building that houses a fitness centre, public bath and restaurants, the National Fire Agency said.

‘The fire produced so much toxic smoke so quickly, leaving many people unable to evacuate,’ an agency spokesman said.—Agencies