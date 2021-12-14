South Korea donates $2.5m for Afghan refugees

Zubair Qureshi

The government of the Republic of Korea (South Korea) has cumulatively donated 2.5 million USD to the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), World Food Programme (WFP), and the World Health Organization (WHO).

According to a statement by the Korean embassy the support is in line with the commitment of the Korean government to alleviate the suffering of the Afghan refugees.

A signing ceremony was held to this effect on Monday at the Embassy of the Republic of Korea.

Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed between the Ambassador of South Korea Suh Sangpyo and the Representatives of UNICEF, WHO, and WFP, Aida Girma-Melaku, Dr Palitha Mahipala, and Chris Kaye, respectively.