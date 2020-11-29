South Korea bans year-end parties

News Desk

South Korean authorities have announced a ban on year-end parties and some music lessons. The said public saunas and some cafes must also close as Coronavirus infections surged at fastest pace in the country. What authorities are calling a third wave of infections is spreading at the fastest rate in nearly nine months, driven by outbreaks at military facilities, a sauna, a high school and churches. Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said restrictions would be tightened on gatherings and activities seen as prone to virus transmission, especially in the capital Seoul and surrounding urban areas. “Year-end events and parties hosted by hotels, party rooms, guest houses and other accommodation facilities will be banned outright,” Chung told a briefing after meeting health officials.