South China Sea and world politics | By Sehr Rushmeen

South China Sea and world politics

THE South China Sea has been a hotly contested region for decades with multiple countries laying claim to various islands, reefs and maritime territories. However, in recent years, tension in the area have risen to new heights with military posturing and diplomatic standoffs becoming increasingly common. At the heart of the tension in the South China Sea is the territorial disputes over the Spratly Islands and the Paracel Islands. China claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea, including these islands and their surrounding waters. However, the Philippines, Vietnam, Taiwan, Malaysia and Brunei also lay claim to parts of the area, leading to a complex and contentious situation.

One of the most significant consequences of the rising tension in the South China Sea is the impact on the global economy. The region is a vital shipping route with around a third of all global trade passing through its waters. As tension has risen with the possibility of increased military activity leading to ships being forced to reroute or avoid the area altogether, this could have a severe impact on the economies of countries that rely heavily on trade such as Japan, South Korea and the United States.

The region is believed to be rich in oil and natural gas reserves, as well as fisheries. However, the overlapping claims to the area have made it challenging to explore and exploit these resources effectively. The potential for conflict or military posturing could further complicate this issue, leading to a situation where the resources in the area are not adequately utilized, potentially leaving countries without access to vital resources.

In addition to economic impact, there are also significant geopolitical consequences to the rising tension in the South China Sea. The United States has been a vocal opponent of China’s territorial claims in the region, asserting that they violate international law and pose a threat to the freedom of navigation in the area. This has led to increased military activity by the United States in the region, including the deployment of warships and aircraft to conduct freedom of navigation operations.

The South China Sea is a vital shipping route, with a significant amount of global trade passing through its waters. The escalating tension in the region could lead to disruption in trade, potentially impacting the global economy. This could have implications for countries around the world, particularly those that rely on trade with China or other countries in the Asia-Pacific region.

The South China Sea disputes have highlighted the limitations of international organizations such as the United Nations in resolving territorial disputes. The United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) has been cited as the primary legal framework for resolving these disputes, but it has been ineffective in resolving the issues in the South China Sea. The outcome of these disputes could lead to calls for reform of international organizations and the development of new mechanisms for resolving territorial disputes.

In conclusion, the South China Sea disputes have significant implications for world politics with the potential to shape international relations in the coming years. The escalating tension in the region highlights the challenges of resolving territorial disputes through international law and diplomacy and raise questions about the future balance of power in the Asia-Pacific region.

—The writer is contributing columnist, based in Islamabad.

