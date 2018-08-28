South Asian Conflict Resolution Council need of hour: KPI

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Secretary-General of Kashmir Peace Institute Al-Syed Hameed Shaheen Alvi has warned that fragile peace in South Asia can unravel anytime, urging establishment of a functional South Asian Conflict Resolution Council as a peace platform. Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Nepal can be ideal parterners in peace push.

Secretary-General was talking to his travel colleagues from his residence to office on Monday. You must understand that Kashmir Peace Institute is visionary initiative in the region. Its founder Zahid Malik, Chief Editor, Pakistan Observer and myself as Secretary-General wanted to unroll fresh moves for drawing nearer divided Kashmiris for ultimate Kashmir resolution facilitation.

Secretary-General repeated that peace key is held by the people of Jammu and Kashmir; Pakistan and India should partner in seeking out peaceful settlement of much fought out Kashmir conflict.

Yes, we are prepared to make Kashmiris about their crucial role in all peace efforts as they are direct affectees of UN-listed Kashmir conflict, he replied to a question.

