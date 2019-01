Observer Report

Newlands

Duanne Olivier led the attack as South Africa’s four fast bowlers ripped through Pakistan on Thursday to have the tourists all out for 177 before tea on the opening day of the second Test.

Olivier took 4-48, to go with his 11 wickets in the first Test, and Dale Steyn 3-48 as Pakistan struggled against the Proteas’ all-out pace attack at Newlands and was all out in 51.1 overs.

