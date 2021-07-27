South African General appreciates Pakistan’s role in regional peace

South African National Defence Force Chief General Rudzani Maphwanya, who is in Pakistan on official visit, separately called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, General Nadeem Raza and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ on Tuesday.

During the meeting with General Nadeem Raza, both sides deliberated upon bilateral cooperation, security and prevailing regional environment, according to ISPR.

The dignitaries dilated upon measures to enhance the level and scope of military to military engagements between both countries and reaffirmed to continue to forge deeper ties.

In his meeting with General Qamar Javed Bajwa, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and defence, training and security cooperation between both the countries were discussed.

COAS said Pakistan attaches great value to its relations with South Africa. He said Pakistan views South Africa as a key country in African continent and we appreciate South Africa’s role towards regional peace, security and development of African region.

The visiting dignitary lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in fight against terrorism. He also appreciated Pakistan’s role in regional peace and stability, especially the Afghan Peace Process.

