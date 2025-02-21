South Africa set 316-run target for Afghanistan in Champions Trophy 2025 match

KARACHI – South Africa set a challenging 316-run target for Afghanistan in Group-B match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at National Bank Stadium in Karachi on Friday.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, South Africa reached 315/6 in the allocated 50 overs.

After losing Tony de Zorzi (11) inside the power play, Ryan Rickelton (103) and skipper Temba Bavuma (58) put South Africa back on track by stitching a 129-run partnership for the second wicket. Rassie van der Dussen (52), Aiden Markram (520, David Miller (14) and Wiaan Mulder (12) help the side put a competitive total on the board.

Mohammad Nabi bagged two wickets and Fazalhaq Farooqi, Azmatullajh Omarzai and Noor Ahmed one each while Ryan Rickelton was run out.