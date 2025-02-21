AGL55.29▼ -1.07 (-0.02%)AIRLINK189.52▼ -0.64 (0.00%)BOP12.77▼ -0.06 (0.00%)CNERGY7.16▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)DCL8.99▼ -0.3 (-0.03%)DFML50.06▼ -0.95 (-0.02%)DGKC116.99▼ -3.92 (-0.03%)FCCL42.12▼ -1.29 (-0.03%)FFL15.54▲ 0.15 (0.01%)HUBC130.09▼ -0.52 (0.00%)HUMNL14.32▲ 0.48 (0.03%)KEL4.67▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)KOSM6.51▼ -0.19 (-0.03%)MLCF46.94▼ -2.57 (-0.05%)NBP75.98▼ -2.21 (-0.03%)OGDC202.75▼ -2.06 (-0.01%)PAEL41.14▲ 0.33 (0.01%)PIBTL8.71▲ 0.02 (0.00%)PPL172.21▼ -2.23 (-0.01%)PRL34.77▲ 0.06 (0.00%)PTC24.85▼ -0.14 (-0.01%)SEARL96.72▼ -1.27 (-0.01%)TELE8.4▲ 0.1 (0.01%)TOMCL32.7▲ 0.7 (0.02%)TPLP11.89▼ -0.29 (-0.02%)TREET23.2▲ 1.05 (0.05%)TRG63.35▲ 1.69 (0.03%)UNITY30.3▼ -0.33 (-0.01%)WTL1.5▲ 0.02 (0.01%)

South Africa set 316-run target for Afghanistan in Champions Trophy 2025 match

South Africa Set 316 Run Target For Afghanistan In Champions Trophy 2025 Match
KARACHI – South Africa set a challenging 316-run target for Afghanistan in Group-B match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at National Bank Stadium in Karachi on Friday.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, South Africa reached 315/6 in the allocated 50 overs.

After losing Tony de Zorzi (11) inside the power play, Ryan Rickelton (103) and skipper Temba Bavuma (58) put South Africa back on track by stitching a 129-run partnership for the second wicket. Rassie van der Dussen (52), Aiden Markram (520, David Miller (14) and Wiaan Mulder (12) help the side put a competitive total on the board.

Mohammad Nabi bagged two wickets and Fazalhaq Farooqi, Azmatullajh Omarzai and Noor Ahmed one each while Ryan Rickelton was run out.

Staff Report

Recomended

