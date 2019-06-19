South Africa set 242 runs target for New Zealand at Birmingham

Edgbaston

Hashim Amla and Rassie van der Dussen scored half-centuries as the Proteas set New Zealand a target of 242 at Edgbaston.

The Black Caps will be pleased with the way things stand at the halfway stage of the contest. After winning the toss and opting to bowl first in overcast conditions, they have limited the Proteas to a modest total.

New Zealand will have 49 overs to reach the target. The game was reduced following a late start due to a wet outfield.

It remains to be seen how the Proteas bowlers will go in the second innings. Much will be expected of Lungi Ngidi, who was included in the side after passing a late fitness test.

The batting performance by the Proteas was largely underwhelming. Quinton de Kock was bowled by Trent Boult in the second over of the innings. Faf du Plessis and Aiden Markram got starts, but failed to convert those into scores of significance.

Amla answered his country’s call with a valuable knock of 55. The veteran surpassed 8000 ODI runs in the process, becoming the second fastest to the milestone in ODI history (after Virat Kohli).

That said, Amla may be disappointed by the manner and timing of his dismissal. Mitch Santner deceived Amla with a relatively straight delivery just when the Proteas were starting to build some momentum.

The Proteas went into the final powerplay on 166-4. Rassie van der Dussen (67 not out) led the late charge as South Africa added 75 runs in that period.

However, the slow start to the innings as well as the regular loss of wickets in the middle overs had the Proteas finishing with a score below par.

After a pitch inspection at 10.15am local time, umpires Nigel Llong and Ian Gould will inspect the pitch again at 11am. Conditions have been overcast, and there’s the possibility of light rain later this morning, but the weather forecast for the rest of the day at Edgbaston is good.

The 25th game of this World Cup is Edgbaston’s first. The popular Birmingham venue, where the lively atmosphere can reach soccer-style levels, hosts five games in total, including the second semifinal on July 11.

South Africa is under pressure to beat New Zealand as the teams continue their combined 88-year quest for a Cricket World Cup title when they meet at Edgbaston on Wednesday.

The South Africans must win to keep alive any realistic hope of a semifinal spot, following defeats to England, Bangladesh and India. Unbeaten New Zealand will leapfrog England and Australia to go top of the 10-team standings with a win.

Since the first edition of the tournament in 1975, South Africa has been a four-time semifinalist but never made the final. —AFP