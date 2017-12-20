South Africa select De Villiers, Steyn for first-ever four-day Test

Cape town

Mercurial South Africa batsman AB de Villiers and veteran pacers Dale Steyn and Vernon Philander will make a long-awaited return to the national side in the longest format of the game after being named in the 14-man squad for next week’s day-night four-day Test against Zimbabwe in Port Elizabeth.

With the trio returning to the squad, Zimbabwe will be up against strong-looking South Africa, who will be back to full strength for the first time in almost two years for the December 26-29 match at St George’s Park.

The game which will be the first day-night encounter for the visiting side and second for the hosts will serve as a warm-up for Faf du Plessis’ men for the upcoming three-Test against India in January and a series against Australia straight after that.

De Villiers’ last Test was against England in Pretoria in January 2016, after which he asked for a time out from the five-day format, while pacer Steyn has been recovering from a serious shoulder injury suffered against Australia at Perth in late 2016. Whereas, fast-bowler Philander missed the 2-0 series win over Bangladesh in September and October following an injury on tour to England in mid-year. Captain Du Plessis, who initially looked uncertain to take part in the contest, with a back injury, will come back to lead the side.