South Africa great Smith wants strong Pakistan through HBL PSL

Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith believed that his former team-mate AB de Villiers’s decision to participate in the HBL PSL 2019, including featuring in matches in Lahore, will set standards in bringing more big names to the league, which in turn will make the cricket-starved country a formidable unit. Smith, 38, is in the United Arab Emirates as a commentator for the HBL PSL and has been impressed in the opening week of the league and the talent it has been producing over four years.

“I think the more competitive teams in the world cricket is the better and to have a better and stronger Pakistan team and the fan base there is crucial for the future of the game”, Smith told the HBL PSL 2019 website on Monday.

“It’s fantastic that AB has been able to put his weight behind Pakistan cricket”,said Smith of his colleague who joined Lahore Qalandars for his first stint at the HBL PSL.

De Villiers has promised to play two matches in Lahore scheduled for March 9 and 10, and vowed to play his part in bringing international cricket back to Pakistan.—APP

