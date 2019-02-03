South Africa clinch T20 series

Observer Report

Johannesburg

Pakistan’s world-record run of 11 straight Twenty20 series victories came to an end on Sunday as South Africa won by seven runs at the Wanderers.

South Africa defended its total of 188-3 after two thrilling final overs, when four Pakistan wickets fell and the tourists ended on 181-7. It gave South Africa a winning 2-0 lead in the three-match series and saw Pakistan slip to defeat in a bilateral T20 series for the first time in three years.

Chasing 188, Pakistan scored rapidly at the start of their innings, with Azam hitting the first three balls off Beuran Hendricks for four. It was 70 for one at the end of the six-over power play — 26 runs ahead of South Africa’s total at the same stage.

Azam and Hussain Talat (59) put on 102 off 75 balls for the second wicket.

“We had the game but we couldn’t finish it,” said Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik. The tempo of the game changed when Azam pulled a slower ball from Beuran Hendricks to deep midwicket after hitting 13 fours and a six in a 58-ball innings. “We didn’t start too well with the ball,” said Miller, who was named man of the match. “We were too short and too wide but the bowlers pulled it back.”

Share on: WhatsApp