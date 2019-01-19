Sound Foreign Policy

The Foreign Policy of any country plays a pivotal role in building relations among nations on the basis of equality, friendliness and mutual cooperation. Unlike the previous Government, the Foreign Policy adopted by the present PTI Government is laudable.

The US and Russia have appreciated Pakistan’s role in peace process of Afghanistan as well as in the War on Terror. The recent request from US President Donald Trump seeking Pakistan’s help to bring the Taliban to negotiating table and Prime Minister Imran Khan’s assurance and efforts for peace process reflect that Pakistan has actively demonstrated its diplomatic outreach for making the negotiation process successful.

Besides this, opening of Kartarpur Corridor; propagating peaceful settlement for Indian-occupied Kashmir on basis of UN resolution; Foreign Minister’s recent shuttle diplomatic tour to Afghanistan, Iran, China and Russia; and peace efforts for Afghanistan quagmire, thereby facilitating Mr Zalmay Khalilzad, US envoy to Afghan peace process, to hold the first round of the talks with the Taliban in UAE in Dec 2018 have painted a positive image of Pakistan globally. A sound and sane foreign policy carried out by PTI government has not just helped unfolding a new chapter of peaceful Pakistan, but also dispelled all the unfair and disingenuous labels tagged on it of being terrorist state, haven of militants etc. Now, Pakistan is viewed as a broker, mediator, facilitator and ambassador of world peace. Pakistan should strive to maintain and reinforce its foreign policy and keep playing its major role in sustaining peace.

ZAHID ALI ZOHRI

Gilgit-Baltistan

