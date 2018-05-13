SOU, a modern skilful force: IGP

Staff Reporter

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Capt (Retd) Arif Nawaz Khan has said that personnel of

Special Operation Unit (SOU), who have proved themselves successful with their best abilities against terrorists and anti social elements, were selected from all districts of Punjab.

Addressing the soldiers of SOU squad at Elite Training School, Bediaan here, he said SOU was a modern skilful force whose every soldier had the capability to conduct any operation successfully.

The IGP said the main objective of constituting this force was to eliminate criminals from tough terrain like Katcha Areas.

He also witnessed professional skills of soldiers of SOU during his visit. The personnel conducted marksmanship and other professional skills along with other mock exercises, upon which the IGP awarded cash rewards to six soldiers.

He said Punjab police was enhancing its professional skills in accordance with the modern era, adding that Rs 25,000 allowance would also be given to soldiers of SOU force and efforts were also being taken to equip them with updated and modern weapons, he maintained.