SOS village symposium held

Quetta

A symposium titled “Engagement of Bashar Core of Volunteers” was organized in SOS Village Quetta Wednesday. This event was organized to deliver the message of peace, prosperity and love in Pakistan and around the world.

Bashar is youth oriented organization, which in-volves youth and social workers from all around Pakistan. Bashar is working in the areas of health education, tourism, sports, culture and helping in elimination of poverty. The main focus of Bashar is to provide a platform to the youth where they can find good job opportunities and can contribute in the betterment and development of society.—PR