Sort out contradictions

PRIME Minister Imran Khan has said that Pakistan was on the upward trajectory after the PTI government came into power and the investors who had left the country due to corruption were now coming back, feeling confident and reassured. Addressing a function in Mianwali on Sunday he said the leaders are answerable to the people and everyone in the government is accountable for spending public money.

No one can doubt the sincerity and integrity of PM Imran Khan who is making hectic efforts to bring about a change in the life of the people and the country. However, it is worth mentioning that corruption alone cannot be blamed for flight of capital and shattering of the confidence of the local and foreign investors. There are several other issues especially political instability, lack of continuity in policies and programmes, law and order situation, red-tapism, lack of required infrastructure and above all ease of doing business. As the Prime Minister was addressing the audience, the IMF sought further taxation measures from Pakistan in response to its request for a bail-out package. Already, people of Pakistan and business community have witnessed wholesale devaluation and increase in rates of both gas and electricity, which have increased the cost of doing business. We have been emphasizing in these columns that this is no solution to increase prices of utilities and POL products frequently and instead well-to-do segments of the society should be made to pay their due taxes. As for political stability, the country witnessed turmoil during last two years of PML(N) government and the situation is still uncertain as to which direction we are heading. Withholding of funds for development projects speaks volumes about continuation of policies and programmes even if they are in the interest of the people. Security situation has improved a lot but we have to do much on the infrastructure front to lure in investors in a meaningful way.

