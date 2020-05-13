SOPs must be followed by traders, public: Nasir

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Sindh Minister for Information & Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the designed SOPs for the purpose of business activities must be followed in order to save the human lives.

Minister Information stated that the Government of Sindh has allowed the business community to do business activities in accordance with the designed SOPs but it has been observed that neither the traders nor the people are following them, which is not accepted. Nasir Shah said that Government of Sind can also revert back the lockdown relaxation decision if the violation of SOPs would not stop. Minister also said that nothing is more important than the lives of people and traders are requested to implement the SOPs.